Mayor of London calls string of attacks "cowardly"

Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London, has called a string of terror attacks in London "cowardly."

Khan made released his statement on Twitter after police confirmed the attack was an act of terrorism and reported fatalities in the tragic incidents:

My statement on the cowardly terrorist attack in London tonight: https://t.co/PaGXogN60N

Please continue to follow @metpoliceuk for updates pic.twitter.com/AcGaju2Svp — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) June 4, 2017

