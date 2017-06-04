Troopers investigating deadly collision in Oconee Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers investigating deadly collision in Oconee Co.

Posted: Updated:
Scene of fatal collision on Edgewood Drive. (6/4/17 FOX Carolina) Scene of fatal collision on Edgewood Drive. (6/4/17 FOX Carolina)
Scene of fatal collision on Edgewood Drive. (6/4/17 FOX Carolina) Scene of fatal collision on Edgewood Drive. (6/4/17 FOX Carolina)
OCONEE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers are investigating a deadly wreck on Edgewood Drive Sunday morning.

Per the SC Highway Patrol Realtime Traffic Information system, the collision occurred on Edgewood Drive at Earles Mill Road in Oconee County around 8 a.m.

No further details were released.

The crash is under investigation.

FOX Carolina has a crew en route, working to learn more.

More news: DNR: Alligator harassment not uncommon in South Carolina

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.