Troopers investigating deadly collision in Oconee Co.

Scene of fatal collision on Edgewood Drive. (6/4/17 FOX Carolina)

Troopers are investigating a deadly wreck on Edgewood Drive Sunday morning.

Per the SC Highway Patrol Realtime Traffic Information system, the collision occurred on Edgewood Drive at Earles Mill Road in Oconee County around 8 a.m.

No further details were released.

The crash is under investigation.

FOX Carolina has a crew en route, working to learn more.

