Greenville makes list of best US cities for millennials

Quite a few Carolina cities made Growella's "25 best cities in the US for people under the age of 35" list - and that list includes Greenville.

Greenville was given an A and ranked #9 on the list with Durham and Charlotte sitting at #1 and #5 respectively.

Growella's rankings were based off of the following criteria:

Number of entry-level jobs available in the city Time spent commuting in the city Status of public transportation in the city Number of young people who live there After-work and weekend scene in the city How far a paycheck goes in the city

According to the website, Greenville secured the #9 spot because "Greenville has 49 percent more job openings than the average city Growella studied, the cost of living is 12 percent lower and it ranks in the top 20 for young population."

The last Carolina city to make the list, Raleigh, was given an A- and placed at number 22.

View the full list here.

