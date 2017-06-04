UK chaplains from Billy Graham Rapid Response Team in London to support terror attack victims

Chaplains with the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team responded to London, England on Sunday following Saturday night’s terror attack.

Crisis-trained chaplains from the United Kingdom arrived on Sunday to assess how best to offer emotional and spiritual support to those affected by a terror attack at multiple sites around the city Saturday night.

Additional chaplains from Canada and the United States are on standby for additional support.

“Our chaplains are arriving on the scene now to come alongside the community as it deals with this tragedy,” said John Galvin, assistant director of the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team and Specialized Ministries. “Attacks like this stir up all kinds of emotions. Sadness, grief, fear—even anger. People can pray for all those injured in the attack, the loved ones of those killed and the first responders who have to deal with the aftermath.”



The London terror attack comes just days after a bombing attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

This deployment marks the eighth terror-related deployment to Europe for the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team in recent years.

