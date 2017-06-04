Henderson Co. Heritage Museum to commemorate 50th anniversary of Piedmont Airlines crash

Actual photo from the scene of the airline collision in '67. (Source: AP Images)

It has been nearly 50 years since a Piedmont Airlines Flight and another aircraft were involved in a collision that killed over 80 occupants.

The tragic event occurred on July 19, 1967 when a “Piedmont Airlines Flight 22, a Boeing 727, and a Cessna 310 were involved in a midair collision over Hendersonville, NC.“

In honor of those killed in the crash, the Henderson County Heritage Museum in conjunction with the Henderson County Rescue Sqaud are conducting a ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the crash.

Here’s more background on the crash from the press release:

On July 19, 1967 at 12:01pm Piedmont Airlines Flight 22, a Boeing 727, and a Cessna 310 were involved in a midair collision over Hendersonville, NC. All occupants of Flight 22, including 74 passengers and five crew members, along with the three occupants of the Cessna were killed. The Cessna disintegrated in the air and the Boeing 727 crashed in a wooded area between Interstate 26 and Camp Pinewood. Hundreds of people witnessed the collision and crash. The rescue squad, county fire departments, police, sheriff’s deputies and medical personnel responded immediately. The fire was extinguished within 30 minutes and Rescue Squad members began the grim task of searching the dense smoke-filled woods for survivors. It quickly became apparent that there were none. The Henderson County Rescue Squad let the recovery efforts with assistance from over 400 volunteers from throughout North Carolina and South Carolina. It was through the first responders’ sacrifice and dedication to service that Henderson County was able to recover. Federal officials gave high praise to the responding Fire and Law Enforcement departments and the Rescue Squad for their organization and professionalism. The Henderson County Rescue Squad received commendations from the US Senate, Piedmont Airlines, the US Department of Transportation and the Governor for the Volunteers’ bravery during the disaster.

The commemoration will take place on Wednesday, July 16 at 11:30 a.m. in front of the Historic courthouse in downtown Hendersonville. The event is free and open to the public.

Speakers at the ceremony will honor the 82 lives lost in the crash and also honor the emergency response team from Henderson County and Western North Carolina.

