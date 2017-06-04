Showers and storms again on Monday

Showers and storms continue to kick off the week, but gradually improving weather will highlight the rest of the week.

This evening, passing showers with an embedded storm will remain possible. Overnight, this activity should gradually thin out, leaving a mostly cloudy sky with patchy fog in the mountains.

Scattered to locally numerous showers and storms will become likely towards lunch Monday and last into the afternoon/evening. Severe weather is not expected, but much like Sunday, a few storms could become strong at times.

A few showers or storms could linger into Tuesday as the front will struggle to make meaningful southward progression. Finally, it should press south of the area Tuesday night, effectively ending rain chances.

Improving weather takes the headline on Wednesday as drier air works into the area. Expect comfortably warm days and cool nights, with small rain chances holding off until Saturday at the earliest.

