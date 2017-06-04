The week begins with storm potential

Showers and storms kick off the week, but gradually improving weather will be the highlight from Wednesday onward.

Our rainy period of the forecast continues today with cloudy skies and a few showers through midday. Highs reach the middle 70s in the mountains to lower 80s in the Upstate, along with high humidity.

More rain and a few thunderstorms, some of which could produce isolated damaging wind gusts, will move in this afternoon and continue overnight.

The system causing all this will begin its exit tomorrow, but that still means episodes of wet weather will continue throughout the day. Wednesday is when we finally dry out from all of this with lower humidity, highs in the 70s to near 80 some sunshine.

That will continue Thursday with just a stray shower possibility in the mountains, but the rest of the week and weekend look fairly dry as highs warm back up to the lower to upper 80s by Sunday.

