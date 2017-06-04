Troopers: Pedestrian dies days after struck by car on US 221

Troopers said a victim has died two days after being struck by a vehicle on US 221.

The crash happened around 11:48 p.m on June 2, about 2.3 miles south of Spartanburg, according to troopers.

They said a BMW was traveling south on US 221 as a pedestrian was traveling south along the same road.

The BMW struck the pedestrian, and troopers say the pedestrian was transported by EMS to Spartanburg Regional.

Troopers said the pedestrian died from injuries at the hospital at 8:37 p.m. on Sunday.

