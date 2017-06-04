Troopers: Pedestrian dies days after struck by car on US 221 - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers: Pedestrian dies days after struck by car on US 221

Posted: Updated:
(FOX Carolina/File) (FOX Carolina/File)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Troopers said a victim has died two days after being struck by a vehicle on US 221.

The crash happened around 11:48 p.m on June 2, about 2.3 miles south of Spartanburg, according to troopers.

They said a BMW was traveling south on US 221 as a pedestrian was traveling south along the same road.

The BMW struck the pedestrian, and troopers say the pedestrian was transported by EMS to Spartanburg Regional.

Troopers said the pedestrian died from injuries at the hospital at 8:37 p.m. on Sunday.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWSOne of 2 victims recovering well after pinned between vehicles in Greer crash

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.