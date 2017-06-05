Jackson's shutout leads Clemson to 6-0 NCAA win over Vandy

Tyler Jackson threw a two-hit, complete game shutout to hold down Vanderbilt's potent offense and keep Clemson alive in the NCAA Tournament with a 6-0 victory at the Clemson Regional on Sunday night.

The top-seeded Tigers (42-20) and No. 2 seed Commodores (35-23-1) play Monday with the winner advancing to the super regionals.

Tyler Jackson (9-1) shutdown a Vanderbilt offense that had put up 24 runs and 34 hits in its first two regional games.

Chase Pinder put the Tigers ahead for good with RBI double in the first inning. Weston Jackson had a solo homer in the sixth and a two-run double in the ninth.

It was the end of a long, successful day for the Tigers, who fell into the loser's bracket after losing to Vanderbilt 9-4 on Saturday. Earlier, Clemson waited out a nearly five-hour rain delay before beating UNC Greensboro 6-3 prior to the Vanderbilt win.

EARLIER: Clemson rallies for 6-3 win over UNCG in NCAAs

