Man heads to trial on murder charges after pregnant woman's body found burned in Spartanburg

A man accused of beating a pregnant woman to death and setting her body on fire in Spartanburg is scheduled to begin trial on the week of June 5, according to court dockets.

Willford Lee Jr. was charged with murder in September 2015.

The arrest came after investigators found the body of Christina Humphries, 28, on a trail between South Center and Michael streets.

The coroner said Humphries was 16 to 18 weeks pregnant when she died.

Spartanburg police said investigators found forensic evidence connecting Lee to both the victim and the crime scene.

