Sex offender admits to murdering pregnant woman found burned in Spartanburg

A registered sex offender accused of beating a pregnant woman to death and setting her body on fire in Spartanburg appeared in court on Monday.

Wilford Lee Jr. was charged with murder in September 2015 after investigators found the body of Christina Humphries, 28, on a trail between South Center and Michael streets.

The coroner said Humphries was 16 to 18 weeks pregnant when she died. She was found with burns to her head, shoulders and legs.

Spartanburg police said investigators found forensic evidence connecting Lee to both the victim and the crime scene.

Lee admitted to repeatedly hitting the victim during an argument in his car before setting her on fire to try to cover up the crime.

He tried to wash his clothing to hid the crime.

On Monday he pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He had prior convictions for first-degree criminal sexual conduct and violation of the sex offender registry.

“This was a heinous crime,” Solicitor Barry Barnette said. “The brutality of it all is immeasurable.”

PREVIOUSLY: Man charged in murder of woman found in Spartanburg

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.