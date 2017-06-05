McMaster to host economic roundtable in Anderson, attend Fountain Inn ribbon cutting

Governor Henry McMaster will make two stops in the Upstate Monday to address economic needs and mark a major economic stride.

First, the governor will visit Anderson to hold the first meeting in his roundtable series with state business to get input on the regulations and red tape that make doing business in South Carolina difficult.

According to McMaster’s office, the series of meetings are building on his recent executive order that called for a transparent review of cabinet agency regulations that may harm business growth.

"Future economic prosperity requires that we keep South Carolina globally competitive. Periodically, that means identifying regulations and red tape that hinder any business owners' ability to invest, expand, hire and profit," McMaster said in a news release. "We need our local business leaders to provide examples of how the government is getting in their way, so we can provide them to the General Assembly."

The meeting will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn in Anderson, located at 115 Destination Boulevard, at 11:30 a.m.

Next, McMaster will head to Fountain Inn at 1:45 p.m. to attend a ribbon cutting at Tower International’s new plant, located in the Southchase Business Park at 139 Southchase Blvd.

Tower’s plant will produce metal components for the automotive industry. The company invested $75 million to build the facility and create 140 new jobs.

PREVIOUSLY: $75 million investment to bring 140 jobs to Greenville County

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.