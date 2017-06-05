More than 100 lose power in Greenville Co. after overnight rain, storms

Storms and rain led to power outages for some people in Greenville County on Monday morning.

Duke Energy was reporting 171 outages across the county and expected to have service restored by 12 p.m. according to the utility company’s Online Outage Map.

More than 20 homes lost power due to downed trees and power lines on Prospect Street in Greenville, just off Washington Avenue.

FOX Carolina meteorologist Nicole Papay said more rain and storms were in the forecast for Monday.

MORE: Showers and storms again on Monday

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.