Deputies: Upstate activist arrested on multiple charges

An Upstate community activist was arrested early Monday morning in Greenville County, according to deputies.

Deputies said Bruce Wilson was charged with domestic violence first degree, kidnapping, and three counts of child neglect.

Wilson is the founder of Fighting Injustice Together, an activist group that rallies against social injustice, the pipeline from school to prison, wrongful convictions, and excessive force by police,” according to the organization’s website.

Deputies said Wilson, 50, and a female victim arrived at the Greenville County Law Enforcement Center at 1:30 a.m. and an investigation began.

Deputies said the investigation revealed Wilson assaulted the woman several times at a house and then held her against her will. The victim was eventually able to escape and get into a vehicle. The victim drove to the Law Enforcement Center and deputies said Wilson gave chase in another vehicle. Three children were in the car with Wilson and deputies said were not wearing seat belts during the pursuit.

Wilson is being held at the Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.