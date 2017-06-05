Second Upstate activist arrested after Bruce Wilson holds press conference

An Upstate community activist was arrested early Monday morning in Greenville County, according to deputies.

Deputies said Bruce Wilson was charged with domestic violence first degree, kidnapping, and three counts of child neglect.

Wilson is the founder of Fighting Injustice Together, an activist group that rallies against social injustice, the pipeline from school to prison, wrongful convictions, and excessive force by police, according to the organization’s website.

Deputies said Wilson, 50, and a female victim arrived at the Greenville County Law Enforcement Center at 1:30 a.m. and an investigation began.

Deputies said the investigation revealed Wilson assaulted the woman several times at a house and then held her against her will. The victim was eventually able to escape and get into a vehicle. The victim drove to the Law Enforcement Center and deputies said Wilson gave chase in another vehicle. Three children were in the car with Wilson and deputies said they were not wearing seat belts during the pursuit.

Warrants state Wilson shoved the woman down onto a couch, took her phone to prevent her from calling law enforcement, then grabbed her wrist and forced her into a bedroom, and prevented hear from freely moving though the house.

Warrants state Wilson also sped in his vehicle and passed on a double yellow line on Laurens Road as he was chasing and trying to stop the victim. Three children were in the vehicle without proper child restraint seats, warrants state, placing them at unreasonable risk of harm.

A judge set bond for Wilson at $50,000 during a hearing Monday morning.

During the bond hearing, Wilson accused the sheriff's office of overreaching in the case.

"I will be challenging these charges because I know how this played out and I know the reach from this Sheriff's department was a little more than it should have been and how they played their role in this," Wilson said.

Before 10 p.m. Monday, bond had been posted and Wilson was released.

Wilson held a press conference on Tuesday to discuss the charges. Derrick Quarles, another activist and former president of Greenville's Black Lives Matter organization, spoke at the event.

After the press conference, a FOX Carolina crew said Quarles was seen being taken away from the scene in handcuffs.

Court officials said Quarles was arrested on a failure to appear charge.

