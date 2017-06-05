Greenville circuit court judge dies at 82

A longtime public servant and Greenville native passed away on Friday.

Judge Charles Victor Pyle Jr. was born in Greenville in 1934. He graduated from Greenville High School and the University of South Carolina where he received his law degree.

Pyle was elected to the state House of Representatives in 1968 where he served three terms. He was later elected judge of the Greenville County Court and in 1979 he was elected to the 13th Judicial Circuit.

He served as a circuit court judge until retirement in 2000.

According to Pyle's obituary, he was "widely respected for his integrity and even-handed judicial temperament."

The 82-year-old is survived by wife Suzanne Pyle, two daughters and a son along with five grand children.

