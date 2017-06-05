Business resumes at Spartanburg Co. Courthouse after suspicious - FOX Carolina 21

Business resumes at Spartanburg Co. Courthouse after suspicious package found

Posted: Updated:
Large law enforcement presence at Spartanburg Co. Courthouse (FOX Carolina/ June 5, 2017) Large law enforcement presence at Spartanburg Co. Courthouse (FOX Carolina/ June 5, 2017)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

People were allowed to re-enter the Spartanburg County Courthouse around 11:45 a.m. Monday after the building had been evacuated.

Lt. Kevin Bobo stated that one of the circuit court judges found a suspicious package Monday morning.

Bobo said the courthouse was evacuated out of abundance of caution and the package was x-rayed.

The x-ray did not reveal anything suspicious and Bobo said deputies opened the package to find "random items such as books, a hat, a scarf, and envelopes addressed to other people."

FOX Carolina's crew at the scene said the bomb squad responded and later left. After the bomb squad left, people began re-entering the courthouse.

MORE INFO: Woman encounters bobcat in her Spartanburg Co. back yard

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.