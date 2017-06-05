Business resumes at Spartanburg Co. Courthouse after suspicious package found

People were allowed to re-enter the Spartanburg County Courthouse around 11:45 a.m. Monday after the building had been evacuated.

Lt. Kevin Bobo stated that one of the circuit court judges found a suspicious package Monday morning.

Bobo said the courthouse was evacuated out of abundance of caution and the package was x-rayed.

The x-ray did not reveal anything suspicious and Bobo said deputies opened the package to find "random items such as books, a hat, a scarf, and envelopes addressed to other people."

FOX Carolina's crew at the scene said the bomb squad responded and later left. After the bomb squad left, people began re-entering the courthouse.

MORE INFO: Woman encounters bobcat in her Spartanburg Co. back yard

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.