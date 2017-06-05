Spartanburg Co. Courthouse evacuated, large law enforcement presence seen outside

An Upstate community activist was arrested early Monday morning in Greenville County, according to deputies.More >
An Upstate community activist was arrested early Monday morning in Greenville County, according to deputies.More >
MAn Alabama toddler who fought against the odds and melted hearts worldwide, died at just 2 years old, his family confirmed.More >
MAn Alabama toddler who fought against the odds and melted hearts worldwide, died at just 2 years old, his family confirmed.More >
Police are investigating a "multiple fatality" incident at a business headquarters in Orlando, Florida, according to Capt. Angelo Nieves with the Orange County Sheriff's Office. No other details were made available.More >
Police are investigating a "multiple fatality" incident at a business headquarters in Orlando, Florida, according to Capt. Angelo Nieves with the Orange County Sheriff's Office. No other details were made available.More >
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.More >
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.More >
SC Highway Patrol Troopers and the Oconee County Coroner are investigating a deadly wreck involving a motorcycle and pickup truck on Edgewood Drive Sunday morning.More >
SC Highway Patrol Troopers and the Oconee County Coroner are investigating a deadly wreck involving a motorcycle and pickup truck on Edgewood Drive Sunday morning.More >
Officials say an Atlanta high school student has died in a small plane crash in Puerto Rico on Saturday.More >
Officials say an Atlanta high school student has died in a small plane crash in Puerto Rico on Saturday.More >
A photograph of a Canadian man mowing a lawn with a tornado swirling behind him has caused a bit of a storm on social media. Cecilia Wessels snapped the picture of her husband, Theunis, on Friday as the twister passed near their home in Alberta.More >
A photograph of a Canadian man mowing a lawn with a tornado swirling behind him has caused a bit of a storm on social media. Cecilia Wessels snapped the picture of her husband, Theunis, on Friday as the twister passed near their home in Alberta.More >
Troopers said a victim has died two days after being struck by a vehicle on US 221.More >
Troopers said a victim has died two days after being struck by a vehicle on US 221.More >
Greenville police said two people were killed and three were injured when a tractor trailer crashed into traffic that was stopped in the roadway along Interstate 385 Friday morning.More >
Greenville police said two people were killed and three were injured when a tractor trailer crashed into traffic that was stopped in the roadway along Interstate 385 Friday morning.More >
A memorial for fallen deputy Devin Hodges grows outside the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.More >
A memorial for fallen deputy Devin Hodges grows outside the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.More >
Josh Norman presents the annual Starz24 celebrity basketball game in Greenwood. (6/4/17)
Josh Norman presents the annual Starz24 celebrity basketball game in Greenwood. (6/4/17)
The SC Festival of Flowers hosted the "Whatever Floats Your Boat!" Flotilla Contest and Boat Parade on Sunday in Greenwood.More >
The SC Festival of Flowers hosted the "Whatever Floats Your Boat!" Flotilla Contest and Boat Parade on Sunday in Greenwood.More >
The Honor Flight Freedom Ride took place in Anderson on Saturday to honor veterans and raise funds to support future Honor Flights. (6/3/17)More >
The Honor Flight Freedom Ride took place in Anderson on Saturday to honor veterans and raise funds to support future Honor Flights. (6/3/17)More >
Greenville Health System and Miracle Hill Ministries teamed up to host the Super Hero Cycle on Sunday to raise money for homeless children and adults.More >
Greenville Health System and Miracle Hill Ministries teamed up to host the Super Hero Cycle on Sunday to raise money for homeless children and adults.More >
Spartanburg Southside Lions Club partners with City of Spartanburg to provide delicious barbeque, live entertainment and family fun at Sparkle City Rhythm and Ribs. (6/2/17)More >
Spartanburg Southside Lions Club partners with City of Spartanburg to provide delicious barbeque, live entertainment and family fun at Sparkle City Rhythm and Ribs. (6/2/17)More >
Greenville police Chief Ken Miller said two people were killed and two were injured when a tractor trailer crashed into two other vehicles and another semi stopped in the construction zone along I-385 Friday morning.More >
Greenville police Chief Ken Miller said two people were killed and two were injured when a tractor trailer crashed into two other vehicles and another semi stopped in the construction zone along I-385 Friday morning.More >
Authorities are investigating a boating accident which claimed the life of an Anderson County Sheriff's Office employee.More >
Authorities are investigating a boating accident which claimed the life of an Anderson County Sheriff's Office employee.More >
Firefighters from multiple departments battled the blaze at the Heritage Trace apartment complex. No injuries were reported.More >
Firefighters from multiple departments battled the blaze at the Heritage Trace apartment complex. No injuries were reported.More >
Experts are predicting a busy hurricane season in the Atlantic and the Red Cross is sharing safety tips to help families prepare ahead of time.More >
Experts are predicting a busy hurricane season in the Atlantic and the Red Cross is sharing safety tips to help families prepare ahead of time.More >