Spartanburg Co. Courthouse evacuated, large law enforcement presence seen outside

A heavy law enforcement presence was seen outside the Spartanburg County Courthouse on Monday after the building was evacuated.

Major Art Littlejohn with the Spartanburg Police Department confirmed the court house on Magnolia Street was evacuated but said all details about the incident would have to come from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Several law enforcement vehicles and a large incident command vehicle were seen outside the building.

A witness told FOX Carolina's crew at the scene that he was informed by a bailiff that a suspicious package had been found near one of the courtrooms. The bailiff told the man the day's court sessions would resume once the building was cleared by law enforcement.

FOX Carolina is working to get additional details.

MORE INFO: Woman encounters bobcat in her Spartanburg Co. back yard

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.