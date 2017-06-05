Deputies: Teacher assaulted while breaking up fight at McDowell High School

The McDowell County Sheriff's office said a teenager is charged after a fight on campus on May 31.

Deputies said a fight broke out between students near the cafeteria at McDowell High School just before 11:30 a.m.

After reviewing surveillance video, investigators said a teacher tried to break up the fight and was pushed by a 16-year-old student.

The student, who had not been identified, is charged with assault.

