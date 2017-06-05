Powerball jackpot climbs to $375 million - FOX Carolina 21

Powerball jackpot climbs to $375 million

The Powerball jackpot is on the rise, according to the SC Education Lottery.

The Jackpot for Wednesday night’s drawing was at $375 million as of Monday morning.

The winning numbers will be drawn Wednesday at 10:59 p.m. Ticket sales end one hour earlier at 9:59 p.m.

Powerball tickets are $2 each and are sold at most convenience stores and grocery stores.

Odds of hitting the jackpot are about 1 in 293 million.

You can watch the Powerball drawing Wednesday night on FOX Carolina.

