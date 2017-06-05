Officials confirm last year for Roper Mountain Holiday Lights

An Upstate community activist was arrested early Monday morning in Greenville County, according to deputies.More >
MAn Alabama toddler who fought against the odds and melted hearts worldwide, died at just 2 years old, his family confirmed.More >
A disgruntled former employee opened fire inside a Florida awning manufacturer on Monday, killing five workers there and then killing himself, officials said.More >
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.More >
SC Highway Patrol Troopers and the Oconee County Coroner are investigating a deadly wreck involving a motorcycle and pickup truck on Edgewood Drive Sunday morning.More >
Officials say an Atlanta high school student has died in a small plane crash in Puerto Rico on Saturday.More >
A photograph of a Canadian man mowing a lawn with a tornado swirling behind him has caused a bit of a storm on social media. Cecilia Wessels snapped the picture of her husband, Theunis, on Friday as the twister passed near their home in Alberta.More >
Greenville police said two people were killed and three were injured when a tractor trailer crashed into traffic that was stopped in the roadway along Interstate 385 Friday morning.More >
Troopers said a victim has died two days after being struck by a vehicle on US 221.More >
Niche.com released its 2017 ranking of the top 25 best places to live in South Carolina.More >
A memorial for fallen deputy Devin Hodges grows outside the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.More >
Josh Norman presents the annual Starz24 celebrity basketball game in Greenwood. (6/4/17)
The SC Festival of Flowers hosted the "Whatever Floats Your Boat!" Flotilla Contest and Boat Parade on Sunday in Greenwood.More >
