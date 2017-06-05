Officials confirm last year for Roper Mountain Holiday Lights

A 26-year holiday tradition in Greenville will be coming to an end.

Greenville Rotary Club President Scott Stephens said 2017 will be the final year of Roper Mountain Holiday Lights.

The annual drive-through holiday light show, which features 72 different displays and more than 63,000 light bulbs, has seen "stagnant" traffic in the past two to three years as more light shows have popped up in the area, according to Stephens.

The event is very labor-intensive, requiring approximately 900 volunteers and months to set up and break down. In 2014 officials said the electricity bill for the event rose to $7,000.

The light show is open nightly from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. beginning Thanksgiving until Dec. 30. Prices start at $10 per vehicle. Click here for details on tickets.

The event, a partnership between Roper Mountain Science Center and the Greenville Rotary Club, was originally created to raise money for education initiatives like Greenville Literacy.

Stephens said the Rotary Club is looking ahead to new opportunities to raise funds for education and future projects to partner with Roper Mountain Science Center.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.