Man sentenced to prison for murdering high school student, setting remains on fire

Eighth Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo said Monday that a Laurens man had been sentenced to 45 years in prison for the brutal killing of a Laurens High School student.

Fabian Green, 20, was found guilty of murder and desecration of human remains in connection to the 2016 death of 17-year-old Edwin Diaz

The jury deliberated for about three hours before returning the guilty verdicts around Friday night.

The judge sentenced Green to 45 years in prison without parole.

In May 2016, investigators said Green was one of three people who lured Diaz to Queen Circle residence.

“Green waited for Diaz to enter the residence before emerging from a bedroom and brutally attacking Diaz with a hammer,” Stumbo said in a news release. “Green then loaded the body into a Ford Mustang that belonged to the victim and drove to a secluded wooded area outside of Clinton, where he burned the remains.”

Diaz was reported missing on May 8, 2016 deputies searched for the teen for 18 days before discovering his charred remains in the field near the abandoned Mustang. The remains had to be identified through DNA analysis.

Stumbo said Green tried to pass a note to an inmate at the Johnson Detention Center in Laurens County which described the killing in detail.

"If you have any doubt, look no further than Fabian Green to confirm that ‘evil,’ as Judge Hocker correctly observed during sentencing, does indeed exist in this world,” Stumbo said following the sentencing. “Nothing can ever erase the horror of what Green and his companions did. The law enforcement community can only hope and pray that the family and friends of Edwin Diaz can get some closure from this conviction and long sentence.”

Two other teens were also charged with murder in the case.

PREVIOUSLY: 3 teens charged with murder after beating, setting victim on fire

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.