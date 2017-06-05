Hank Williams Jr. schedules performance at Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort

Country music star Hank Williams Jr. will perform at Harrah's Casino Resort in September.

Hank Jr., who is the successor of country music legend Hank Williams Sr., has made a name for himself in the industry with hits like "All My Rowdy Friends," "Born to Boogie" and "Country Boys Can Survive."

He will perform at the resort on Sep. 1 at 9 p.m. Tickets go sale June 9.

Visit Ticketmaster's website for details.

