Hank Williams Jr. schedules performance at Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort

Hank Williams Jr. (Promotional Image from AXS) Hank Williams Jr. (Promotional Image from AXS)
CHEROKEE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Country music star Hank Williams Jr. will perform at Harrah's Casino Resort in September.

Hank Jr., who is the successor of country music legend Hank Williams Sr., has made a name for himself in the industry with hits like "All My Rowdy Friends," "Born to Boogie" and "Country Boys Can Survive."

He will perform at the resort on Sep. 1 at 9 p.m. Tickets go sale June 9. 

Visit Ticketmaster's website for details.

