Greenville police seek larceny suspects

The Greenville Police Department is working to identify suspects in two larcenies.

Officer said the larcenies occurred at the same home on Vannoy Street. Police release surveillance images of suspects and a suspect vehicle in the case.

Anyone with information on the identities of the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

