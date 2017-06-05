Greenville police seek larceny suspects - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville police seek larceny suspects

Posted: Updated:
Suspects in Vannoy Street larceny (Source: GPD) Suspects in Vannoy Street larceny (Source: GPD)
Suspect vehicle in Vannoy Street larceny (Source: GPD) Suspect vehicle in Vannoy Street larceny (Source: GPD)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville Police Department is working to identify suspects in two larcenies.

Officer said the larcenies occurred at the same home on Vannoy Street. Police release surveillance images of suspects and a suspect vehicle in the case.

Anyone with information on the identities of the suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

