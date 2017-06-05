Police: Man inappropriately touched woman, assaulted officer wit - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Man inappropriately touched woman, assaulted officer with hammer at bird sanctuary

Posted: Updated:
Garett Michael Todd (Source: Asheville PD) Garett Michael Todd (Source: Asheville PD)
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Asheville Police Department said a man is facing charges after a disturbance at Beaver Lake Bird Sanctuary.

Officers said they were called to the sanctuary on Merrimon Avenue Friday around 2 p.m. in regards to a civil disturbance. Investigators said at the scene, they located a woman who said she was inappropriately touched by Garett Michael Todd.

Todd is accused of then assaulting an officer with a hammer.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a female, communicating threats and having an open container of alcohol.

He is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $40,000 bond.

Police said they notified residents near Beaver Lake about the incident via the NextDoor social network.

MORE NEWS: Witnesses in Spindale church abuse case describe 'blasting' of victim

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.?

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.