Police: Man inappropriately touched woman, assaulted officer with hammer at bird sanctuary

The Asheville Police Department said a man is facing charges after a disturbance at Beaver Lake Bird Sanctuary.

Officers said they were called to the sanctuary on Merrimon Avenue Friday around 2 p.m. in regards to a civil disturbance. Investigators said at the scene, they located a woman who said she was inappropriately touched by Garett Michael Todd.

Todd is accused of then assaulting an officer with a hammer.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, assault on a female, communicating threats and having an open container of alcohol.

He is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $40,000 bond.

Police said they notified residents near Beaver Lake about the incident via the NextDoor social network.

