Teen arrested in January Townville home invasion

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said an Anderson man is in custody on charges connected to a home invasion in January.

Deputies said the incident occurred on Peachtree Lane in the Townville area of Oconee County. Two armed male suspects wearing bandanas and dark clothes kicked in the door of the home, investigators said.

They are accused of taking cash and electronic items.

On Sunday deputies arrested 19-year-old Antonio Raquan Paterson after a traffic stop. Patterson is charged with first-degree burglary, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, petit larceny and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He is being held on a $60,000 bond.

The case remains under investigation.

