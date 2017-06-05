Deputies: Man arrested in money grabbing at Greenville Co. businesses

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a man is in custody after multiple money grabs at county businesses.

Deputies said they received multiple tips regarding money grabbed from store employees which were caught on video surveillance. In one of the incidents, the suspect is accused of using physical force to carry out the theft.

The suspect in the incidents was identified as 38-year-old Anwar Donataue Doyley, who is charged with four counts of larceny and one count of robbery.

Doyley is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center on a $37,000 bond.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Upstate activist arrested on multiple charges

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.