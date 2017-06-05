Deputies: Man arrested in money grabbing at Greenville Co. busin - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Man arrested in money grabbing at Greenville Co. businesses

Anwar Doyley (Source: GCSO) Anwar Doyley (Source: GCSO)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a man is in custody after multiple money grabs at county businesses.

Deputies said they received multiple tips regarding money grabbed from store employees which were caught on video surveillance. In one of the incidents, the suspect is accused of using physical force to carry out the theft.

The suspect in the incidents was identified as 38-year-old Anwar Donataue Doyley, who is charged with four counts of larceny and one count of robbery.

Doyley is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center on a $37,000 bond.

