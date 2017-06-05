Police: Convicted sex offender accused again of child sex crime

The Greenwood Police Department said a convicted sex offender is in custody on new sexual assault charges.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Willie Edward Goode was convicted in 2008 of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and in 2015 of indecent exposure.

Goode was arrested again after police received a report in April regarding the sexual assault of a 5-year-old child.

According to the police report, the child displayed inappropriate behavior after having had contact with Goode. The victim's mother contacted police after a therapist said the child told her he was afraid to report abuse to his parents, the report states.

Goode is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

MORE NEWS: Sex offender admits to murdering pregnant woman found burned in Spartanburg

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.