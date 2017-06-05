Lingering rain Tuesday with drier days ahead

Showers and t-storms will remain in the forecast through Tuesday, then clearing is expected for the rest of the week. Humidity levels will drop significantly, so it will feel a lot nicer outside.

Tuesday will start with clouds skies and only a slight chance for rain, then a few showers will drift through during the day. Rain coverage won’t be as highs as Sunday and Monday, and we should notice a drying trend after 6PM.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s area-wide. Humidity levels will drop as well, taking away the oppressive feel to the air.

Clear conditions will be the rule, for the most part. There is only a slight chance for showers on Thursday, and that should be confined to the mountainous areas.

