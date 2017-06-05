Lingering showers Tuesday with drier days ahead

With partly to mostly cloudy skies, a few showers will drift around the area through the day. Rain coverage won’t be as highs as Sunday and Monday, and we should notice a drying trend after 6PM. Highs should stay seasonably warm with humidity, in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s area-wide. Humidity levels will drop as well, taking away the oppressive feel to the air.

Clear conditions will be the rule, for the most part. There is only a slight chance for showers on Thursday, and that should be confined to the mountainous areas.

