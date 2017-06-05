Chance for rain lingers into Tuesday

Showers and t-storms will remain in the forecast through Tuesday, then clearing is expected for the rest of the week. Humidity levels will drop significantly, so it will feel a lot nicer outside.

Tonight expect scattered showers and storms through the evening hours, then it will taper off to clouds and isolated showers overnight. Tuesday will start with clouds skies and only a slight chance for rain, then a few showers will drift through during the day. Rain coverage won’t be as highs as Sunday and Monday, and we should notice a drying trend after 6PM.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s area-wide. Humidity levels will drop as well, taking away the oppressive feel to the air.

Clear conditions will be the rule, for the most part. There is only a slight chance for showers on Thursday, and that should be confined to the mountainous areas.

