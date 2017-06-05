Clemson DE Yeargin out for season after car accident

Clemson University Athletics confirmed defensive end Richard Yeargin was injured in a collision over the weekend.

Officials said Yeargin suffered a neck injury and will be out for the 2017 season. Head coach Dabo Swinney said it is the same type of injury wide receiver Mike Williams suffered in 2015.

Yeargin is expected to make a full recovery.

“The good news is that he will be fine long term," Swinney said. " He will miss this season as he recovers.”

Last year, Yeargin had 14 tackles in 12 games during the Tigers' National Championship season.

