Easley Police ask community to ID 3 persons of interest seen in Upstate vape shop

Easley Police are searching for three persons of interest captured on surveillance footage from an Upstate vape store.

Police are asking the community to help identify three persons of interest who were seen in Madvapes of Easley located on Calhoun Memorial Highway.

At this time, no further information is available.

Anyone who recognizes any of the people in the surveillance footage is asked to contact the Easley Police Department at 864-859-4025.

