Easley Police ask community to ID 3 persons of interest seen in - FOX Carolina 21

Easley Police ask community to ID 3 persons of interest seen in Upstate vape shop

Posted: Updated:
Police: Two persons of interest captured on camera at Madvapes. (Source: Easley PD) Police: Two persons of interest captured on camera at Madvapes. (Source: Easley PD)
Police: Third person of interest captured on camera at Madvapes. (Source: Easley PD) Police: Third person of interest captured on camera at Madvapes. (Source: Easley PD)
EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Easley Police are searching for three persons of interest captured on surveillance footage from an Upstate vape store.

Police are asking the community to help identify three persons of interest who were seen in Madvapes of Easley located on Calhoun Memorial Highway.

At this time, no further information is available.

Anyone who recognizes any of the people in the surveillance footage is asked to contact the Easley Police Department at 864-859-4025.

More news: Jury deliberations to resume Tuesday in Word of Faith Fellowship trial

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.