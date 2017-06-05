Dispatch: Deputies responding to scene of shooting in Greenville Co.; 1 victim shot

An Upstate community activist was arrested early Monday morning in Greenville County, according to deputies.More >
MAn Alabama toddler who fought against the odds and melted hearts worldwide, died at just 2 years old, his family confirmed.More >
Police responded to a report of shots fired at Pirate’s Voyage in Myrtle Beach Sunday evening, and witnesses said there was a shoot-out there, but police were unable to locate the men who were allegedly involved. At about 8:40 p.m., Horry County Police responded to the dinner theater on Kings Highway, according to the police report.More >
An Inman woman is warning her neighbors after she said a bobcat was spotted on her property.More >
A cross-country road trip over Memorial Day weekend, stopping only for gas and a driver swap, to grant a dying wish.More >
SC Highway Patrol Troopers and the Oconee County Coroner are investigating a deadly wreck involving a motorcycle and pickup truck on Edgewood Drive Sunday morning.More >
A disgruntled former employee opened fire inside a Florida awning manufacturer on Monday, killing five workers there and then killing himself, officials said.More >
A photograph of a Canadian man mowing a lawn with a tornado swirling behind him has caused a bit of a storm on social media. Cecilia Wessels snapped the picture of her husband, Theunis, on Friday as the twister passed near their home in Alberta.More >
A 26-year holiday tradition in Greenville will be coming to an end.More >
Take a look inside The Abernathy, a new hotel celebrating Clemson's history.More >
Niche.com released its 2017 ranking of the top 25 best places to live in South Carolina.More >
A memorial for fallen deputy Devin Hodges grows outside the Anderson County Sheriff's Office.More >
Josh Norman presents the annual Starz24 celebrity basketball game in Greenwood. (6/4/17)
