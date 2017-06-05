Dispatch: Deputies responding to scene of shooting in Greenville Co.; 1 victim shot

Dispatch confirms multiple deputies are headed to the scene of a shooting in Greenville County Monday night.

Dispatchers say a victim was shot in the leg on Picardy Drive in Piedmont.

The suspect connected to the shooting fled on foot from the scene, dispatch says.

There were children inside the home at the time of the shooting, but they were not hurt.

