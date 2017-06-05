Troopers investigating fatal collision on I-85 S in Anderson Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Troopers investigating fatal collision on I-85 S in Anderson Co.; lanes blocked

Posted: Updated:
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Lanes are blocked on I-85 south at Exit 9 in Anderson County after a fatal collision Monday night, per trooper reports.

Troopers reported that the collision occurred around 9 p.m.

The SC Highway Patrol department is investigating, and details will follow when the investigation is completed.

A witness reached out to FOX Carolina and said the crash occurred after a driver began driving on the wrong side of the road and struck a truck head-on. We have reached out to officials to confirm this.

Stick with FOX Carolina for the latest on this developing story.

