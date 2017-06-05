Investigators searching for teen missing out of Chesnee since Saturday

Investigators are searching for a missing 18-year-old last seen in Chesnee on Saturday.

Anna Mechele Frady was last seen on State Line Road between 5:30 and 10:30 p.m. wearing a black and white jacket with gray shorts.

She stands 5-feet 7-inches and weighs 135 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Frady has multiple piercings on her ears, bottom lip and her nose. She also has a diamond tattoo on her wrist and a skull tattoo on her bottom left calf.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Frady is asked to contact the Gaffney County Sheriff's Office at 864-487-2503.

