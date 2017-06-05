New bowling alley opens its doors in Greenville Co.

Greenville's newest bowling alley celebrated its grand opening on Monday!

Stone Pin Company opened its doors along East Stone Avenue Monday night, inviting visitors to take a few rolls at this boutique-style alley.

The new alley features live music, a lounge area and bar and an upscale menu.

"Bring your friends bring your family it's fun to just sit here and watch people bowl and then also if you feel like getting up and playing a game, roll and a couple you know balls that's a good idea as well," said bar manager Fields Roop.

Stone Pin Company is open seven days a week and is located in the basement of Revel Event Center.

Hours of operation are Monday through Wednesday 11 a.m. to midnight; Thursday through Friday 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Sunday noon to midnight. Interested bowlers can call 864-603-1584 to make reservations.

More news: Upstate activist accused of kidnapping, domestic violence to challenge charges

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.