Clemson ends season in regionals with tough loss to Vandy 8-0

The Clemson Tigers took on the Vanderbilt Commodores Monday night. (6/5/17 FOX Carolina)

The Clemson Tigers baseball team took a tough loss Monday night to end the team's season in the regionals.

Vanderbilt beat the Tigers 8-0 resulting in the Tigers 42-21 record for the season.

Head Coach Monte Lee shared his biggest takeaway from the season:

#Clemson HC Monte Lee after the Tigers season comes to an end in the Regional round of the #NCAABaseball Tournament @foxcarolinanews pic.twitter.com/SU8CPMcutK — Aaron Cheslock (@AaronCheslock) June 6, 2017

Here is a brief recap of the game from the post-game press release:

Matt Ruppenthal pitched 6.0 scoreless innings and Will Toffey hit two homers with five RBIs in Vanderbilt’s 8-0 win over No. 15 Clemson to capture the Clemson Regional title at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Monday night. The Commodores improved to 36-23-1 and advanced to the Corvallis Super Regional to face Oregon State next weekend. The Tigers’ season came to end with a 42-21 record. Ruppenthal (3-3) earned the win by allowing just three hits, no runs and one walk with five strikeouts. Alex Eubanks (7-6) suffered the loss, as he gave up four hits, two runs and no walks with two strikeouts in 4.0 innings pitched Toffey, the Clemson Regional MVP, laced a two-run homer to center field in the third inning, then he belted a three-run homer in Vanderbilt’s four-run fifth inning. The Commodores added a run in the sixth inning on JJ Bleday’s single, his third of the game, and a run in the ninth inning on Jeren Kendall’s double.

The Vanderbilt Commodores will face Oregon State in the Corvallis Super Regional next weekend.

