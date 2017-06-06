NC Attorney General to attend meeting on opioid abuse, solutions in Buncombe Co.

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein will meet with the Buncombe County Safety Net Coalition to discuss opioids and their impact in Buncombe County, as well as avenues for treatment and fighting against substance abuse in the area on Tuesday, according to a news release.

First responders will also attend the meeting, as well as the Buncombe County Commissioners, Asheville City Council, and the local state delegation.

According to the news release, the Safety Net Coalition consists of providers that serve the under and uninsured in Buncombe County.

