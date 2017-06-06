Greenville County Council to cast final vote on proposal to close bars at 2 a.m.

The Greenville County Council is expected on Tuesday during the council meeting to take the final vote on a measure ordering bars in the county to close earlier.

The ordinance seeks to restrict the hours of operation for businesses that allow on-premises consumption of alcohol.

The ordinance called for bars to close for the night at 2 a.m. Operation cannot resume again until 6 a.m.

During that time, no beer, wine, liquor, or other alcoholic beverages can be served.

Businesses and services included in this are private or nonprofit clubs, room service operations in hotels, as well as bars, restaurants and night clubs open to the public at large.

Businesses or persons found in violation will face misdemeanor charges, the ordinance states.

Click here to read the full ordinance.

