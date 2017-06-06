Deputies: Teen faces charges in library break-in - FOX Carolina 21

Deputies: Teen faces charges in library break-in

Derek Gambrell (Source: RCSO) Derek Gambrell (Source: RCSO)
MOORESBORO, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Deputies with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a teen accused of breaking  into a library.

Deputies said Derek Gambrell, 18, broke into the Haynes Branch Library in Mooresboro on June 1 and stole items from inside.

Gambrell was arrested on June 5 and charged with breaking and entering and larceny after breaking and entering.

Deputies said the investigation is still ongoing.

