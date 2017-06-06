Deputies: Mother charged after son bitten, scratched, bruised during fight

Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s said they charged a Nebo woman with child abuse after she bit her son and scratched him with her fingernails.

Deputies charged Mary Elizabeth McLaughlin, 32, of Drucilla Church Road with child abuse.

On June 1, deputies said McLaughlin and her 12-year-old son got into a physical altercation. During the fight, the boy sustained several injuries, including a bite mark on his face, marks and scratches caused by fingernails, and bruising all over his body.

