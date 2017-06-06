Cops on the Coop raises more than $11K for Special Olympics - FOX Carolina 21

Cops on the Coop raises more than $11K for Special Olympics

Officials present a check from the Cops on the Coop fundraiser (FOX Carolina/ June 6, 2017) Officials present a check from the Cops on the Coop fundraiser (FOX Carolina/ June 6, 2017)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Chick-Fil-A on Lauren Road in Greenville presented a check to Special Olympics of South Carolina for the amount raised during the Cops on the Coop Fundraiser.

Greenville County deputies and city police officers spent June 1 and 2 on top of the restaurant collecting donations to help fund Special Olympics events through the state.

The fundraiser brought in $11,400 in donations.

