Boil Water Advisory issued for parts of Anderson County

A boil water advisory was issued for hundreds of Anderson County residents on Tuesday.

Homeland Park Water said a cable company hit a water line Monday night. The line was repaired early Tuesday morning but a boil water advisory was put in place affecting 250 to 300 customers.

The boil water advisory impacts people from 28 South to Acker Road and customers on South McDuffie Street Extension.

