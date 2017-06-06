NC court uphold denials for eugenics compensation

A North Carolina appeals court has affirmed agency decisions refusing financial compensation to people involuntarily sterilized by the state decades ago because they died before a deadline in a state law to distribute the money.

The state Court of Appeals on Tuesday unanimously upheld denials by a state commission overseeing payments from $10 million set aside by the General Assembly in 2013.

Attorneys for the estates of three people who died before a cutoff date argued the agencies violated equal protection rights for the deceased. But the judges wrote there was a rational basis for the cutoff and credible differences between the victims and victims' heirs.

About 7,600 people in the state deemed "feeble-minded" or otherwise undesirable were sterilized until 1974. Payments have been made to about 200 victims.

