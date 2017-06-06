Deputies: Suspect in sex assault from 1990s may have additional victims

Greenville County deputies said they believe a man accused of sexually assaulting a young girl in the 1990s and two other victims in the 1980s may have abused others and are asking for any additional victims to come forward.

Deputies said they received a report on May 15 about a series of sexual assaults that occurred between 1990 and 1996, when the victim was between 9 and 14 years old.

Deputies said they launched an investigation and learned that William Terry Jeter, 66, forced the victim to perform multiple sexual acts on him and also touched the victim in a sexual manner. According to arrest warrants, the sexual attacks took place in a shower.

The investigation also revealed a 1986 incident that involved two additional victims, deputies said.

“ Investigators believe there may be additional victims that Jeter could have come in contact with and are asking anyone with information regarding Jeter, or if you have been a victim, to contact our Specialized Investigations Division at 864-467-4704,” Master Deputy Drew Pinciaro stated in an e-mail Tuesday.

Jail records show Jeter was arrested on June 2.

MORE NEWS: Second Upstate activist arrested after Bruce Wilson holds press conference

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.