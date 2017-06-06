Dispatch: Driver airlifted to Augusta Burn Center after I-85 car fire

Car fire sends huge plume of smoke over I-85 (Courtesy: Emma Scott Webb)

A driver was airlifted to the Augusta Burn Center following a vehicle fire on I-85, according to Anderson County Emergency dispatchers.

The car fire occurred on I-85 South near the exit 34, US 29.

Troopers reported that the fire broke out just before 1 p.m.

A lane was blocked while firefighters and troopers worked the scene.

The driver’s condition was not known but burn injuries were reported.

Dispatchers said no other injuries were reported.

