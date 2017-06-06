Deputies: Multiple people hospitalized after chase suspect crashes in Spartanburg Co.

A large law enforcement presence was visible at the scene of a crash following a chase on Tuesday.

Spartanburg County deputies said patrol units were dispatched to a disturbance with a weapon on Ridgeville Church Road. The caller told deputies the suspect had a pistol and had fired a round.

Deputies said they spotted the suspect vehicle on Ridgeville Church Road and attempted a traffic stop, but a pursuit was initiated when the suspect fled.

The suspect later wrecked on Highway 9 near Interstate Business around 1:45 p.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The collision involved three vehicles.

A uniform patrol deputy and traffic unit were involved in a crash before the suspect wrecked, deputies said.

When the suspect was arrested, deputies said he appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine. He was transported to the hospital.

The drivers of other vehicles involved in the crash were transported via EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.

