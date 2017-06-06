Breezy, cooler Wednesday

The chance for storms have gone way down, but we could still see a shower or two through Thursday. Cooler, less humid air will filter in through the rest of the week, leading to a dry and sunny weekend.

Tonight watch out for a stray shower, otherwise most spots will stay dry with just a few clouds. Temps will cool down to the low 60s for the Upstate and mid 50s in the mountains by Wednesday morning. Expect a mix of clouds and sun through the day with a less muggy feel to the air. During the evening and overnight we could see a few passing showers from a disturbance to the north.

Thursday we’ll keep some clouds around with highs staying the 70s area-wide. The mountains could see a few afternoon showers, but the Upstate will be mostly dry.

Friday is looking sunny and pleasant with highs ranging from 78-84. It gets hotter this weekend with highs approaching 90 in the Upstate with very low storm chances through Sunday!

