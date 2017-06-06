Cooler more comfortable Wednesday with lingering rain chances

Lingering showers from last night will gradually dissipate throughout the morning, mainly south of I-85, but be sure to check radar before leaving the house.

The rest of the day will be mostly dry, cooler and more comfortable with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 70s. A pop-up afternoon shower or two is still possible both today and tomorrow, but general rain chances the next couple days will be much lower than the last couple days but still not nonexistent.

We’ll enjoy some cooler less humid air during this time too before Friday brings a return to summer-like air with highs in the upper 70s to middle 80s which will rise into the 80s to near 90 area-wide throughout the weekend with lots of sun and virtually no rain.

Isolated storm chances return early next week with continued seasonal warmth.

